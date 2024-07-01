Bellingham's celebration gesture to be investigated by UEFA

Jude Bellingham rescued England from crashing out of Euro 2024 against Slovakia on Sunday with a stunning 95th-minute equaliser. Bellingham fired home with a bicycle kick. PHOTO: REUTERS

UEFA opened a disciplinary investigation on Monday into a gesture made by Jude Bellingham after he scored a stunning overhead kick to keep England in Euro 2024.

The Real Madrid midfielder struck in the 95th minute to equalise before England went on to beat Slovakia 2-1 after extra-time on Sunday to set up a quarter-final meeting with Switzerland.

In the aftermath of the goal, Bellingham was caught on film mimicking a crotch grab while apparently looking towards the Slovakian bench.

In a statement competition organisers UEFA said an investigation had been launched into "a potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct by the English Football Association player, Jude Bellingham, having allegedly occurred in the scope of this match."

Bellingham posted the incident on social media, dismissing the suggestion it was aimed at the Slovakian players and coaching staff.

"An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight," Bellingham said on X.