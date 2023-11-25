Sports
Star Sports Report
Sat Nov 25, 2023 06:39 PM
Last update on: Sat Nov 25, 2023 06:43 PM

Most Viewed

Sports

Max-BSPA Sports Journalist Awards 2022 held

Star Sports Report
Sat Nov 25, 2023 06:39 PM Last update on: Sat Nov 25, 2023 06:43 PM
Photo: Collected

The Max-BSPA Journalist Award 2022, organised by the Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA), was held at the Bangladesh Olympic Association's Dutch-Bangla Bank Auditorium yesterday.  

Channel 24's sports journalist Ekram Hossain won the Sports Journalist of the Year 2022 award and received the Tawfiq Aziz Khan trophy and a cheque for Tk 50,000. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Rahenur Islam of Sakalsandhya was adjudged the first runner-up while Prothom Alo's staff reporter Mohammad Jubaear was the second runner-up.

The BSPA in association with Max Group has been organising this award since 2015. 

Apart from this, awards were handed out in seven other categories -- Best Exclusive Report, Best Series Report, Best Interview Report (Print), Best Interview Report (TV), Best Feature Report (Print), Best Feature Report (TV), Best Photographer.

.

Related topic:
BSPA Sportsperson of the Year 2022BSPA Awards
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Liton, Sabina, and Nasrin shortlisted for BSPA Sportsperson of the Year 2022

Liton wins BSPA Sports Person of the Year 2022 award 

বাংলাদেশের ডেঙ্গু পরিস্থিতি ২০২৩
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ১২ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ৭৫৯

এ নিয়ে চলতি বছর ডেঙ্গু আক্রান্ত হয়ে মোট ১ হাজার ৫৯৫ জন মারা গেলেন।

৫৩ মিনিট আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

রাজশাহীতে অটোরিকশায় ট্রাকের ধাক্কা, একই পরিবারের ৪ জনসহ নিহত ৫

১ ঘণ্টা আগে