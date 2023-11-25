Max-BSPA Sports Journalist Awards 2022 held

The Max-BSPA Journalist Award 2022, organised by the Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA), was held at the Bangladesh Olympic Association's Dutch-Bangla Bank Auditorium yesterday.

Channel 24's sports journalist Ekram Hossain won the Sports Journalist of the Year 2022 award and received the Tawfiq Aziz Khan trophy and a cheque for Tk 50,000.

Rahenur Islam of Sakalsandhya was adjudged the first runner-up while Prothom Alo's staff reporter Mohammad Jubaear was the second runner-up.

The BSPA in association with Max Group has been organising this award since 2015.

Apart from this, awards were handed out in seven other categories -- Best Exclusive Report, Best Series Report, Best Interview Report (Print), Best Interview Report (TV), Best Feature Report (Print), Best Feature Report (TV), Best Photographer.

.