Bangladesh succumb to 100th T20I loss as USA clinch historic series

USA romped to a historic series win against Bangladesh, clinching the second T20I by six runs in a tight game at Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston on Thursday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series with a game left to go. The series win was USA's first against a ICC full-member nation.

Bangladesh became the first international side to succumb to 100 losses in the T20I format. In 168 matches, Bangladesh have won 64 matches while four ended without a result. West Indies are on 99 losses from 193 T20Is while Sri Lanka are on 98 losses in 189 matches.

In chase of USA's 144, Bangladesh were bowled out for 138 as pacer Muhammad Ali Khan turned hero for USA, picking up three for 25. Bangladesh needed 12 runs to win in the last over with only a wicket in hand and Mustafizur Rahman and Rishad Hossain at the crease. Mustafizur took a risky single in the first delivery as wicket-keeper Monank Patel failed to collect properly and then did not hit the stumps. Rishad would dispatch a length delivery through cow corner for a four.

Needing seven off four, Rishad shuffled across to scoop the fuller length delivery and was caught-behind as USA celebrated a momentous occasion joyously. USA won the first game of the series by five-wickets in the same venue.

Earlier, Bangladesh struggled again in the Powerplay as Soumya Sarkar departed for a naught off the first delivery he faced, giving a dolly of a return catch to Saurabh Netravalkar.

Tanzid Tamim, who returned to the lineup in the expense of Liton Das, looked in good touch, finding his groove during a 15-ball 19. However, he was done in by the lack of bounce in the wicket when his swat across the line did not connect and Jasdeep Singh pegged back his off stump.

Reduced to 30 for 2, Shanto had to find his timing while looking to reconsolidate. He survived a run-out scare as Bangladesh reached 43 for 2 after the end of Powerplay.

After the Powerplay, Shanto appeared to be finding a bit of his instincts on a slow wicket despite struggling with timing. He found the ropes a few times to move to high 30s but then perished to a comical run out following miscommunication with Tawhid Hridoy after a 34-ball 36.

Hridoy looked good, finding his timing unlike most of the top-order but he was done in for lack of pace as well as he dragged a Corey Anderson delivery onto his stumps after a 21-ball 25, leaving Tigers at 92 for four.

Shakib Al Hasan came in and seemed to find the middle of the bat quite well since he came on. He found the boundary quite regularly while Mahmudullah Riyad and Jaker Ali were accounted for by Shadley van Schalkwyk for three and four respectively.

The onus fell on Shakib to drag Tigers over the ropes but Muhammad Ali Khan turned the game on its head as he picked up both Shakib after a 23-ball 30 and Tanzim Sakib in the 18th over. Shoriful then fell leg-before to Netravalkar, leaving the Tigers nine down for 132 before Rishad dismissal saw Bangladesh bowled out for 138.

Earlier, leg-spinner Rishad Hossain was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets for 21 runs. Tanzim Sakib, coming in for spinner Mahedi Hasan remained economic, giving away 23 in four overs. The death over showing was better than the last game as USA were restricted to 144 for six but in the end it proved to be a good score on the track.