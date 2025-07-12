Wimbledon glory beyond a dream for Swiatek

Newly-crowned Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek said she never expected to win her sixth Grand Slam title on the grass of the All England Club after thrashing Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 on Saturday.

The Pole raced through the most one-sided women's Wimbledon final in the Open era in under an hour on court to claim her first ever title on grass.

"It seems super surreal," said Swiatek, who already has four French Open titles and the 2022 US Open to her name.

"I didn't even dream (of winning Wimbledon) because for me it was just like way too far," she added having never previously been beyond the quarter-finals at SW19.

"I feel like I'm already an experienced player after winning the Slams before, but I never really expected this one... this is like the best thing that a player can have."

There was a stark contrast in emotions on Centre Court as Anisimova broke down in tears several times as she addressed the spectators and her family.

"You guys have carried me through this entire championship and it's been an incredible fortnight for me even though I ran out of gas a bit today," the world number 12 said after reaching her first Grand Slam final.

"I wish that I could put on a better performance for all of you."