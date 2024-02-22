Tennis
AFP, Doha
Thu Feb 22, 2024 12:53 AM
Last update on: Thu Feb 22, 2024 12:58 AM

Most Viewed

Tennis

Murray beaten in Doha by Czech teenager Mensik

AFP, Doha
Thu Feb 22, 2024 12:53 AM Last update on: Thu Feb 22, 2024 12:58 AM

Andy Murray suffered another setback with a marathon loss to Czech teenager Jakub Mensik in the Qatar Open second round on Wednesday.

Former world number one Murray ended a six-match losing streak in the opening round on Tuesday, but was edged out after almost three and a half hours on court and three tie-breaks, losing 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/4).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The 18-year-old Mensik is enjoying a breakthrough season on the ATP Tour.

He came through qualifying before losing in five sets to Hubert Hurkacz at the Australian Open and defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Doha first round.

The world number 116 served 12 aces past Murray, who missed two set points in the first tie-break.

"I'm just happy. It was a tough match today," said Mensik.

"Andy is an unbelievable player, I know that. When I was young, I watched him win Wimbledon two times, so it's unbelievable that he can still compete with the best players in the world."

Mensik secured the victory on his first match point, after earlier failing to serve for the match twice in the deciding set as Murray battled back from 5-2 and a double-break behind.

Related topic:
Andy MurrayczechQatar OpenTennis
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Murray blames balls for long rallies at Australian Open

Murray says 'definite possibility' he has played final Australian Open

Murray keen to play French Open despite early clay exits

'Do me a favour': Murray hits back after legacy questioned

3w ago

Swiatek wins second straight Doha title

|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

বাড়ছে সরবরাহ, কমতে শুরু করেছে সবজির দাম

শীত শেষে বসন্তের শুরুতে এসে কমতে শুরু করেছে শাক-সবজির দাম।

৪৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

শিক্ষার মাধ্যম মাতৃভাষা হতে হবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification