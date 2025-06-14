Tennis
AFP, Stuttgart
Sat Jun 14, 2025 08:15 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 14, 2025 08:23 PM

Fritz beats Auger-Aliassime to reach Stuttgart final

Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz. Photo: Reuters

Taylor Fritz has his eyes on a ninth ATP title after beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) in the Stuttgart semi-finals on Saturday to reach his first final this year.

The 27-year-old will play either German top seed Alexander Zverev or fellow American and third seed Brian Shelton in Sunday's final. If Fritz wins it would be his fourth grass title.

In a match of big servers, Auger-Aliassime edged Fritz 15-12 on aces, but the 24-year-old Canadian cracked at the worst possible moment in the first set, losing his serve with the American leading 5-4.

Fritz wrapped up the match in a hard-fought second-set tie-break.

The tournament serves as a warm up for Wimbledon, where Fritz, even though his game is suited to grass, has never done better than the quarter-finals.

