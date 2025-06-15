French Open champ Alcaraz ready for Queen's after Ibiza party

Carlos Alcaraz will return to action at Queen's Club next week after the world number two celebrated his epic French Open triumph by partying in Ibiza.

Alcaraz saved three match points and rallied from two sets down to beat Jannik Sinner in a fifth set tie-break in the sensational Roland Garros final on June 8.

Having triumphed in one of the greatest finals in tennis history, the 22-year-old jetted off to Ibiza to soak up his second successive French Open crown.

As well as partying with friends, Alcaraz used the break as a welcome opportunity to recharge his batteries after a gruelling clay-court campaign that also included titles in Monte Carlo and Rome.

"It was fun, but honestly, I was there more mentally than physically. I had fun, just three nights, three days, and I think that was more than enough," he told reporters at Queen's on Sunday.

"The craziest thing was probably staying out really late. I danced a bit, but nothing more than what a normal person would do. I'm getting older, my body doesn't keep up anymore!"

Refreshed by his break, Alcaraz practised at Queen's Club on Saturday evening as he stepped up his preparations to defend the Wimbledon title.

The Spaniard is confident his Ibiza holiday won't leave him rusty in west London.

"It's kind of the middle of the season. After the clay season, which is very intense, I think it's the perfect time to get away," he said.

"My friends go every year, so I go too. It doesn't matter where. The point is to switch off mentally, recharge physically and come back ready for the grass season.

"After such a great but intense few weeks, having time to disconnect and have fun is really important for me."

'Can't believe it'

Alcaraz, who has won Wimbledon for the last two years, is the third-youngest man to claim five Grand Slam titles, trailing only Rafael Nadal and Bjorn Borg.

He is also only the third man in the Open era to save at least one championship point before winning a Grand Slam final.

Alcaraz said his memorable achievements in Paris were still sinking in as he prepares to open his grass-court campaign against compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Queen's first round.

The 22-year-old, who won Queen's in 2023, said: "I still look at the phone and the media. I have seen a lot of videos from that match, that moment from match point down.

"I still watch it sometimes and can't believe I came back from that moment. Sometimes it's difficult to realise that I am in this position, that I won Roland Garros. I still watch the videos and am still in shock sometimes."

Alcaraz cannot pick a favourite between his maiden French Open victory last year and the victory against Sinner, adding: "The first one is always there. It's going to be always in your heart.

"And this one, the second one, a lot of people told me that it was the best final they have ever seen."