Anisimova's incredible Wimbledon run woven in brushstrokes and belief

US player Amanda Anisimova celebrates winning a point against to Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka during their women's singles semifinal match of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 10, 2025. Photo: 2025

Not too long ago, there was a time when Amanda Anisimova didn't even want to hear the word "Wimbledon."

The hallowed lawns of the only Grand Slam played on grass courts was just another reminder of a door she couldn't get through.

A year ago, while the world's top players battled it out in pristine whites, Anisimova was doing something far more ordinary: relaxing with friends, turning off the noise, trying to forget she'd just failed to qualify for the tournament she once dreamed of winning.

Ranked outside the world's top 190, the 23-year-old American had quietly stepped away from the chaos of elite tennis to tend to something far more delicate: her mental health.

That decision, bold and misunderstood, led her into unfamiliar territory. In the solitude of that break, surrounded by whispers of "She's done" and "She won't come back," Anisimova chose something few dare to prioritise: her own well-being.

And slowly, far from the spotlight, the pieces began falling back into place for the player whose game seems born for grass.

On Thursday, in a Centre Court thriller soaked in emotion and sunlight, Anisimova stunned world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to book her place in Saturday's final -- her first Grand Slam final.

Anisimova (L) hugs Sabalenka (R) at the end of their match. Photo: AFP

Her reaction? Disbelief.

"To be honest, if you told me I would be in the final of Wimbledon I would not believe you. Especially not this soon," she said, still catching her breath.

Anisimova sealed the match with a forehand winner and stood motionless, the weight of the moment beginning to sink in. Photo: AFP

"It's been a year's turnaround. To be in the final is just indescribable."

On paper, her journey might look like a classic comeback. In truth, it was shaped by deeply personal choices and the kind of internal growth rankings can't measure.

Anisimova's talent has always been unmistakable. At 15, she was the junior world number two. At 17, she lifted her first WTA title and went on a dazzling run to the French Open semifinals, beating the likes of Simona Halep and Sabalenka.

But her momentum was halted in the cruellest way. Just weeks before the 2019 US Open, she lost her father Konstantin -- who was also her coach -- to a sudden heart attack.

The grief was paralysing. Tennis, once her passion, became a source of pain. She continued playing, though.

Her results, however, never quite matched her early promise. By 2023, her ranking had tumbled outside the top 400, and she decided to take an extended break from the sport.

"A lot of people told me that you would never make it to the top again if you take so much time away," she said.

But Anisimova wasn't playing by anyone else's clock.

"Just me being able to prove that you can get back to the top if you prioritise yourself [has] been incredibly special to me."

In June, she reached the final at Queen's. And now, Wimbledon where eighth-seeded Iga Swiatek awaits.

When Anisimova isn't on court, she paints. She sold pieces to raise awareness and support for mental health causes. Asked what kind of painting might capture her Wimbledon run, she smiled: "I typically do abstract, so it would be hard… A lot of green and white."

And if things go her way on Saturday, maybe a touch of gold too.