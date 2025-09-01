Alcaraz into US Open quarterfinals, on course for Djokovic showdown

Carlos Alcaraz marched into the quarter-finals of the US Open on Sunday.

Spanish second seed Alcaraz, the 2022 champion, stayed on course for a semi-final showdown against Novak Djokovic after overpowering France's Arthur Rinderknech in straight sets.

The 22-year-old five-time Grand Slam champion was made to work hard in a hard-fought first set but eventually pulled away to win 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 6-4 on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

"I think my style of tennis suits pretty well the energy here in New York," said Alcaraz, who has yet to drop a set at the tournament.

"The energy is special playing the day session, playing the night session. It doesn't matter, people are always there. I love it and I think that's why I play my best tennis here," he added.

The win moves Alcaraz a step closer to a potential last four assignment with tennis icon Djokovic.

Djokovic, 38, continues his latest bid for a record 25th Grand Slam singles title later Sunday in a night match against unseeded German Jan-Lennard Struff.

Alcaraz will face Czech 20th seed Jiri Lehecka in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Lehecka reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for only the second time after battling past veteran Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, winning 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

"I'm a bit speechless because it's been a hell of a match," said Lehecka, who is poised to crack the top 20 after matching his quarter-final run at the 2023 Australian Open.

"Definitely an unbelievable week and a half for me. I've been playing well," he said.