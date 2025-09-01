Stadium shut in Australia after bird lays egg

Grassroots football in Jerrabomberra, Australia, has been forced into an unusual timeout after a protected plover laid an egg in the middle of the pitch.

Players arriving for their weekend match at the Jerrabomberra Regional Sports Complex, 20 minutes from Canberra, were told to shift to another field when the egg was found on the centre circle.

The Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council confirmed that, following advice from local wildlife service Wildcare, the field could remain closed for up to 28 days while the egg incubates. Moving it is not an option, as plovers are a protected species and known for fiercely defending their nests by swooping at intruders.

"We must be proactive in protecting native species. If moving the egg is necessary, specialists will be engaged and permissions sought," a council spokesperson said.

Authorities praised the local football clubs for their cooperation in relocating games and training to nearby fields.

