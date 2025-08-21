India clarifies sports policy with Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup

India's Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has issued new guidelines on sporting ties with Pakistan, confirming that while there will be no bilateral contests, athletes from both nations can compete against each other in multilateral tournaments.

The clarification comes ahead of India hosting the men's Asia Cup in the UAE in September and the women's ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in October, with both tournaments featuring Pakistan.

India is aiming to gain hosting rights of the 2036 Olympics, and the statement read: "To position India as a preferred destination for hosting international sporting events, the visa process for sportspersons, team officials, technical personnel, and office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies shall be simplified."

The statement comes amid calls for a boycott of all sporting ties with Pakistan following political tensions and past incidents. India and Pakistan, drawn in the same Asia Cup group, are set to meet in Dubai on September 14, with the possibility of further encounters if they progress.

The guidelines formalise India's longstanding position: no bilateral cricket with Pakistan since 2012, but regular meetings in ICC and ACC events such as World Cups, Champions Trophy, and the Asia Cup.

