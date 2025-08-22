Imranur returns, with a point to prove

Sprinter Imranur Rahman is set to return to domestic competition after more than a year as the 17th Summer Athletics Championships begin today at the National Stadium.

Since representing Bangladesh at the Paris Olympics in 2024, the country's record holder in the 100m sprint (10.11s in England) has been absent from the domestic scene. Injury rehabilitation forced him to miss the 48th National Athletics Championships last February, and he was later overlooked for the Asian Indoor Championships in China in March.

Now recovered, Asia's 60m champion returns with a point to prove. Imranur, who will compete for Bangladesh Navy after previously running for Bangladesh Army, aims to reclaim his title from Mohammad Ismail and secure a spot in the national training camp. The Bangladesh Athletics Federation (BAF) has made it clear that only performances at national competitions will be considered for upcoming international meets.

Both men's and women's 100m sprints are scheduled for this afternoon.

Though Imranur has won all four domestic events he entered, he has yet to reproduce his record-breaking times on home soil. He last clocked 10.36s to win the 47th National Athletics Championships in 2024, while his earlier national outings saw times of 10.49s and 10.50s. His best domestic timing remains 10.29s at the 2022 Summer Athletics Championships.

While Imranur's return is the main attraction, BAF is also focused on avoiding unwanted incidents that have been a feature of the past national meets. In 2024, clashes broke out between service teams after incidents of unsporting conduct, and judges' errors further tainted the event.

"We can't deny the incidents of the last meet, but this time we have taken measures," BAF general secretary Shah Alam said at a press conference yesterday. "We held a refresher course for judges and met with service teams to control their athletes. Anyone causing trouble, whether athlete or judge, will face action."

Shah Alam added that one individual had already been suspended for last year's misconduct, while a wrongly denied gold medal was re-awarded to the rightful winner.

This year's meet will feature 40 events -- 22 for men and 18 for women. All throwing events except javelin will take place at Army Stadium in Banani after the Bangladesh Football Federation requested that they be moved to protect the football pitch, which hosted two international matches recently. Around 400 athletes from 35 organisations are expected to participate, slightly fewer than the 450 competitors from 41 organisations at last year's nationals.