Chastening debut for women's team

Fri Jul 4, 2025 01:36 PM Last update on: Fri Jul 4, 2025 02:01 PM

Bangladesh women's youth hockey team suffered a 11-0 thrashing at the hands of Japan in their opening match of the U-18 Asia Cup hockey competition in Dazhou, China on Friday.

The Bangladesh team, who are taking part in this competition for the very first time, managed to keep the Japanese girls from scoring freely till the third quarter.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Japan, powerhouse of Asian women's hockey, scored only one goal in the first quarter and added three more in the next two quarters

However, Bangladesh's resistance completely broke down in the final quarter as Japan smashed seven more goals in the last 15 minutes.

Following this chastening defeat, Bangladesh will have an easier opponent in Uzbekistan in their second match tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the men's team, who started their campaign with a 3-0 win against Hong Kong, will face Sri Lanka tomorrow 

