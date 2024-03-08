Battling real-life odds in the ring of dreams

At the age of eighteen, Hafizur Rahman from Tangail's Pankata village achieved an impressive feat by clinching three gold medals in national-level mixed martial arts, setting the stage for a more formidable challenge. To secure a fourth victory, he had to journey to Dhaka for a vital training camp – a daunting task for the son of a poor farmer. Yet, the magnetic allure of the combat ring kept pulling him forward.

Faced with this financial hurdle, Hafizur sought help from Deputy Commissioner Kaiserul Islam after exhausting all other options. Recognizing Hafizur's talent and determination, the DC not only invited him to his office but also personally provided the funds for the training camp.

Post his trip to Dhaka and a brief training camp, Hafizur entered the ring, delivering a stellar performance. In the final, he knocked out a formidable opponent in the second round, adding another prestigious medal to his growing collection.

Coach Habib Parvez recalls that encounter, "This fight was not easy for him as the opponent in the final was a player with experience of fighting at the international level. Hafizur was fast, though.

"He is truly terrifying in the ring, especially in boxing. This brilliant fighter will definitely do well at the international level, if he gets proper training."

Hafizur, thus, having proven himself as a formidable competitor and champion, had set his sights on winning at the global level for his country.

Since childhood, Hafizur, now a second-year HSC student, harbored a deep love for martial arts. His journey began with practicing at home, inspired by YouTube and martial arts movies.

In 2021, Hafizur reached out to the country's top mixed martial artists, Munjur Alam and Habib Parvez, discovered on YouTube. Expressing his interest, he underwent a trial by participating in a pre-national club fighting championship in mid-2022, acquainting himself with the rules and dynamics of the sport.

Hafizur revisits that experience, "I lost that first match. Because I had no training. However, Munjur and Habib Bhai encourage me to receive training. After that, I trained with them in Dhaka."

The subsequent year marked a series of triumphs for him, securing gold in various competitions: the flyweight category at the Martyr Captain Sheikh Kamal Memorial National Martial Arts Competition, Habib's MMA Academy Club Fighting Championship, and the Royal Bengal Fighting Championship.

Even in the intense Dhaka Night tournament, facing a formidable opponent from Jessore, he clinched gold through a submission finish in the 1st round, showcasing his dogged determination.

Throughout these competitions, Hafizur was supported by trainers Munjur and Hossain Kabir alongside coach Habib, who expressed disappointment over the lack of patronage and sponsorship for mixed martial arts in Bangladesh.

"I myself have lost more or less financially in all the competitions I have organized at the club level. Even then we have been organizing training camps for the new players. As I have my own club building in Dhaka, I can allow the players to stay there, but the players have to bear the food and other expenses. It also becomes difficult for a player like Hafizur.

"Talented fighters like Hafizur are arriving. It is possible for the country's win in this sport to the world level if it is pursued with the necessary support along with higher training," Habib opines.

Hafizur Rahman's tale embodies the indomitable spirit that defines a true martial artist, and it remains to be seen how far his journey of perseverance, passion, and the pursuit of excellence carries on.

Hafizur says, "I love martial arts. I want to play for the country at international level. I want to win and for that I need good training."

