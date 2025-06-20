Bangladesh’s Alif earns gold in Asia Cup archery

Bangladesh archer Abdur Rahman Alif bagged the gold medal in the men's recurve individual event of Asia Cup Stage-2, beating Japanese archer Miyata Gakuto 6-4 in the gold-deciding match in Singapore on Friday.

The former national champions took a 4-0 lead after winning the first two sets by 28-27 and 29-28, before the Japanese archer bounced back strongly to level the set points at 4-4 by winning the third and fourth sets 28-27 and 27-26.

The final rolled into the fifth and deciding set, where Alif kept his nerve to win 29-26, claiming his maiden international individual medal with the gold.