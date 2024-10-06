More Sports
Reuters
Sun Oct 6, 2024 12:17 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 6, 2024 12:25 PM

Bagnaia holds off Martin to seal Japanese Grand Prix double

Reuters
Ducati Lenovo Team's Francesco Bagnaia celebrates with a trophy on the podium after winning the Japanese Grand Prix. Photo: Reuters

Twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia won the Japanese Grand Prix in Motegi on Sunday to complete a weekend double and cut his gap to rival Jorge Martin at the top of the world championship down to 10 points.

The Ducati rider, who qualified in second after dominating practice and won Saturday's sprint, kept Martin at bay for 20 laps to clinch an eighth win of the season for the first time in his career.

Gresini Racing's Marc Marquez completed the podium after starting ninth on the grid.

