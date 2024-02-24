Golf
EBL 32nd BGCC Amateur Golf Championship held in Chattogram

PHOTO: EBL

The EBL 32nd Amateur Golf Championship 2024 was inaugurated at the Bhatiyary Golf and Country Club in Chattogram on Friday by Brig. Gen. Rezaul Karim, ndc, psc, vice-president of BGCC; Mufakkharul Islam Khasru, director, and Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director of Eastern Bank Limited.

A total of 162 male and female golfers are competing in the two-day tournament in different groups.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Maj. Gen. Md. Mainur Rahman SUP, awc, psc, GOC 24 Infantry Division, area commander of Chattogram and president, BGCC, along with Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD and CEO, EBL will hand over prizes to the winners at a ceremony on Saturday.

