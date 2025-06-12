Rani Hamid left stranded and alone in Delhi: report

Celebrated Bangladeshi chess player Rani Hamid, who is currently competing in the 21st Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament, has been reportedly left emotionally distressed following an unexpected incident involving her travel companion.

Hamid, the 80-year-old WIM, arrived in India earlier this month accompanied by Asiya Sultana, a fellow chess player. However, upon arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Sultana was denied entry and subsequently deported to Bangladesh, according to a report by the Times of India.

Indian immigration authorities cited her name being blacklisted by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for allegedly violating visa conditions during a prior visit, when she participated in a chess event in Kolkata while on a medical visa.

According to the report, Sultana was held overnight at the airport immigration centre without access to her luggage and was compelled to purchase a return ticket at double the cost the following day.

The incident has taken a toll on Hamid, who appeared visibly shaken. "I am very sad," she told TimesofIndia.com. "The person who accompanied me was not allowed entry and was made to sit at the immigration centre overnight. She had no access to her belongings and had to buy an expensive return ticket. My mind is disturbed, and I am unable to focus on the game."

Due to the emotional strain, Hamid has struggled in the tournament so far, managing only one win and one draw from six rounds.

Hamid, who avoids traveling alone due to her age, expressed concern over the lack of communication between Indian and Bangladeshi authorities. "Her passport and documents were in order, yet she was blacklisted for participating in a tournament during a previous visit. She didn't even know it was a violation at the time," she said. "If she had been informed in advance, she would never have travelled. The Indian authorities should have alerted the Bangladesh Chess Federation."

Hamid added that she pleaded with immigration officials for leniency. "I requested them: if you believe she violated the rules, then impose a fine, $100, $200, whatever, but let her stay and play for seven days. She is not a criminal. She hasn't committed any crime. She didn't kill, steal, or rob anyone. Her only offence is that she played chess."