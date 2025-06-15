Bangladesh U-16 boys win bronze in South Asian Basketball Championship

Bangladesh boys team won bronze medal in the SABA U-16 Basketball Championship, beating hosts Maldives in the place-deciding match in Male today.

The U-16 South Asian Basketball Championship featured four South Asian teams: host Maldives, Bangladesh, India, and Sri Lanka in both boys' and girls' groups.

While Bangladesh girls finished fourth, losing by 86-22 points in the bronze match after suffering defeats in all matches, the boys salvaged a bit of pride with a 75-42 points victory against the hosts.

San Mrong led the team with an impressive 24 points, followed by Afridi who scored 16 points. Notably, Bangladesh had also defeated Maldives in the group stage during the round-robin phase.