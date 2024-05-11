What to watch
After being forced to play catch-up for the last month, Manchester City have the chance to exert some added pressure on Arsenal in the Premier League title race when they kick off the weekend's action at Fulham on Saturday. City's last three Premier League wins against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest, and Brighton and Hove Albion all came after Arsenal had already gathered three points to temporarily open up a four-point lead over Pep Guardiola's side in the table. This weekend, however, City go first and victory at Craven Cottage on Saturday lunchtime would see them move two points clear of Arsenal with two games left.
Star Sports Select HD1
English Premier League
Man City vs Fulham
Live from 5:30 pm
Tottenham vs Burnley
Live from 8:00 pm
Nottingham vs Chelsea
Live from 10:30 pm
Star Sports 1
Indian Premier League
Kolkata vs Mumbai
Live from 8:00 pm
Sony Sports 5
England women vs Pakistan women
1st T20I
Live from 7:30 pm
Sony Sports 2
Bundesliga
Leipzig vs Werder Bremen
Live from 7:30 pm
Mainz vs Dortmund
Live from 10:30 pm
