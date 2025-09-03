Under-23s begin Asian Cup Qualifiers with a defeat

Bangladesh were on the backfoot for most of the game against Vietnam. Photo: BFF

Bangladesh's bid to qualify for the final round of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup got off to a disappointing start, as the men in red and green suffered a 2-0 defeat to hosts Vietnam in their Group C qualifier at the Viet Tri Stadium on Wednesday.

A 15th-minute strike from Nguyen Ngoc My and an 83rd-minute header from substitute Le Viktor were enough to dash Bangladesh's hopes of securing a positive result against the 2018 runners-up, who proved superior technically, tactically, and physically.

While the 2-0 scoreline might suggest a closely contested match, Vietnam dominated proceedings throughout, controlling possession and creating numerous chances. Bangladesh were kept in the game thanks to several timely saves from goalkeeper Mehedi Hasan Srabon, solid efforts from the backline, and three occasions when the woodwork came to their rescue.

Without head coach Saiful Bari Titu, who was sidelined due to fever, Bangladesh started with a line-up featuring eight experienced national team players along with two overseas-based players -- Cuba Mitchell and Zayyan Ahmed. However, they were clearly outmatched by the skilful Vietnamese side, who demonstrated why their senior team is ranked 71 places above Bangladesh in the FIFA rankings.

Bangladesh began the match on a positive note by pressing high, but were soon forced onto the back foot by Vietnam's pace. The hosts nearly took the lead in the 7th minute, but defender Jahid Hasan blocked a close-range effort from Dinh Bac. Just three minutes later, Phi Hoang rattled the far post of the Bangladesh goal.

Ngoc My eventually broke the deadlock in the 15th minute with a well-placed shot to the far post after receiving a defence-splitting through-ball from Dinh Bac. Bangladesh's lone chance of the first half came in the 41st minute, but forward Al Amin's weak left-footed effort was easily gathered by Vietnam goalkeeper Tran Trung Kien, who spent most of the match as a spectator.

Following the interval, Mitchell was replaced by Rabby Hossain Rahul, but Bangladesh were unable to change the momentum. Instead, they were forced to defend deep for much of the second half and eventually conceded a second goal in the 83rd minute, when substitute Le Viktor headed home from a corner.

Bangladesh will face Yemen in their second match on September 6. Yemen earlier defeated Singapore 2-1 in the day's opening fixture.