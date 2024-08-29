U20 footballers donate cash prize to flood victims after SAFF triumph

The Bangladesh Under-20 national football team donated the entirety of their cash reward to the flood victims of the country today upon returning from Nepal following their triumph in the SAFF U-20 Championship.

The Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan announced a reward of Tk 25000 to each member of the squad for winning the title yesterday.

After winning their maiden title, the Bangladesh players and officials returned home in the afternoon today and met with the Youth and Sports Adviser in the evening at the National Sports Council.

"A lot of things are happening in the country for the first time. The cricket team won a historic Test match against Pakistan for the first time. You also achieved big by winning the SAFF U-20 Championship for the first time," Asif told reporters today.

"We will hope this will not be the last of the firsts and you have to make sure of it by working hard so that you also can achieve something big in the future."

Coach Maruful Haque then thanked Asif and declared that they would donate their cash reward to the flood victims.