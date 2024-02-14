Sven-Goran Eriksson to manage Liverpool in 'fantastic occasion'

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson will fulfil a lifelong dream by managing Liverpool in a charity legends game against Ajax at Anfield next month.

Eriksson revealed in January he had "best case a year" to live after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

The 76-year-old Swede disclosed at the time his lifelong love for Liverpool and how he had always wished to be manager of the club one day.

Liverpool announced on Tuesday morning that Eriksson, who guided England to the quarter-finals of the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, will be part of their management team for the match on March 23.

"All connected with the club and LFC Foundation look forward to warmly welcoming LFC fan Sven and his family to Anfield - and seeing him in the dugout on the day - for a fantastic fundraising occasion," Liverpool said in a statement.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had previously said he was more than happy to hand Eriksson the reigns for a day at the club's training ground.

"Absolutely he's very welcome to come here and he can sit in my seat in my office and do my job for a day if he wants. That's no problem," Klopp said shortly after Eriksson revealed his diagnosis.

"To have him here and show him everything and how this wonderful club developed over the years, I think that's definitely something we will tell him.

"He can come over and have a few wonderful hours here, I'm sure."

Eriksson also won the UEFA Cup with IFK Gothenburg, three Portuguese titles at Benfica and Serie A crown with Lazio during a distinguished coaching career.