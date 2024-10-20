Shamsunnahar saves defending champions' blushes

Bangladesh salvage draw against Pakistan in their SAFF opener

Shamsunnahar Jr scored a stoppage-time equaliser to help Bangladesh avoid a massive embarrassment, and a potential early exit from the SAFF Women's Championship, with a 1-1 draw against Pakistan in their first match of the competition at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu on Sunday.

The defending champions, who had brushed aside the same opposition with a 6-0 win during their triumphant last edition at this very venue two years ago, dominated the game in all aspects except for proper gameplan and finishing touches.

A defeat would have certainly put the women in red and green to the brink as they would have needed a win against India to qualify for the last four. Now Peter Butler's charges can sigh a breath of relief and prepare for Wednesday's Group A deciding clash against India, with a draw or a small margin of defeat enough to see them qualify for the semifinals.

India, the five-time champions, had started the competition with a 5-2 win against Pakistan on October 17.

Butler, who took over as the team's coach in March this year, made quite a few surprise decisions for his starting eleven, keeping veterans like Maria Manda, Sanjida Akter, and Masura Parvin on the bench.

Sabina Khatun, the top-scorer of last edition, played as a second striker behind Tohura Khatun but did not see much of the ball in the before being subbed off late in the game as most of Bangladesh's early attempts were crosses down the flanks, which the compact Pakistan defence handled comfortably.

However, it was somewhat against the run of play that Bangladesh conceded the opening goal in the 31st minute – their first against Pakistan in three meetings – when defender Sheuli Azim made a meal of a regulation clearance on a long ball, setting it up for Zahmena Malik to slot the ball past Rupna Chakma into the near post.

Bangladesh were pretty flat for most of the match against a resolute Pakistan side. Photo: BFF

Rituporna Chakma, who was tireless down the left flank all game but saw most of her crosses float aimlessly, tried a long-range attempt in the 42nd minute, but unfortunately the effort bounced off the crossbar with goalkeeper completely beaten.

Bangladesh took a more direct route into the Pakistan defence after the break but found it hard to get into the box in face of some solid Pakistani defending.

Butler made a number of attacking substitutions late in the game, with Sabina subbed off for Krishna Rani Sarkar first and then Monika Chakma withdrawn for Maria and Mosammat Sagorika brought on for a hapless Tohura Khatun. The intensity of the attacks went up and so did Bangladesh's desperation.

Just when it seemed certain that the Tigresses would fall for their first defeat against a much-improved Pakistan side, Shamsunnahar Jr came up as the saving grace. She was right in front of goal to head home a perfect cross from Rituporna as the clock ticked into stoppage time.