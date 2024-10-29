Sacked Ten Hag was a 'dead man walking' at Man Utd, says Shearer

A visitor walks past a picture of newly sacked Manchester United's Dutch manager Erik ten Hag, outside Old Trafford, in Manchester, north west England, on October 28, 2024. Manchester United sacked manager Erik ten Hag on October 28, 2024 after a disastrous start to the season with former Red Devils striker Ruud van Nistelrooy named interim boss. Photo: AFP

Alan Shearer said Erik ten Hag had been a "dead man walking" after it emerged Manchester United had sounded out other managers in pre-season about the possibility of taking over at Old Trafford.

United boss Ten Hag was sacked on Monday as they called time on the Dutchman's two-year reign after Sunday's 2-1 defeat by West Ham -- the club's fourth Premier League loss this season -- left the Red Devils a lowly 14th in the table.

Ten Hag's position had been repeatedly called into question in recent weeks following several lacklustre results, with United also confirming Monday that Ruud van Nistelrooy will take interim charge.

Shearer, speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, said it had long been just a matter of time before Ten Hag was sacked.

"We were just waiting for it to happen," said former England striker Shearer. "Even the way he was talking that 'we're all on the same page'.

"Well, they weren't really on the same page because everyone knew they were talking to (other) managers in the summer.

"If they're on the same page why on earth are they speaking to managers in the summer? As soon as that came out we all said he was a dead man walking, unfortunately."

United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe kept faith with Ten Hag after the club's surprise FA Cup final win over Manchester City at Wembley in May but a poor start to the season has prompted a re-think.

Several managers have been linked with the job at Old Trafford, including Thomas Frank, but the Brentford manager told Sky Sports: "I've got a big responsibility to Brentford, their fans, the leadership, players, staff.

"I've said many, many times, I'm very happy here. I think it's one of the best clubs in the world. What happens in the future, who knows?

"I can see myself here for a long, long time. I've also said that maybe if something comes up, an opportunity I'd like to try, OK, let's see. But now? No. I'm very, very happy here."

- 'Knocked down' -

Rio Ferdinand, a former Manchester United defender, said Ten Hag's position had become akin to that of a beaten-up boxer.

"It was like a boxer getting hit and knocked down in the third round and never recovering and getting knocked out, knocked down, every single round on the way to the 12th round," Ferdinand told his YouTube channel.

"And finally, we're here. The fight's been called off in the last round for the manager, and I think now we're going to go for a new direction."

Former United captain Gary Neville believes Ten Hag paid the price for an "unacceptable" Premier League position.

"The big shock for me is how bad they've been with the new signings that have come in," said Neville, who added: "The fact that they are 14th is unacceptable. You can't be in 14th after nine or 10 games with the level of spend that's occurred without being under significant pressure - and that's what's happened."

United captain Bruno Fernandes thanked Ten Hag for the "trust" he had shown him at Old Trafford.

In an Instagram post showing Fernandes lifting the FA Cup with Ten Hag, the skipper said: "Thanks for everything boss.

"I appreciate the trust and the moments we share together, I wish you all the best in the future.

"Even knowing the last period hasn't been great from all of us I hope you fans can keep with you the good things the manager has done for our club!"