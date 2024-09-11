Ronaldo backs Mbappe for future Ballon d’or win

Cristiano Ronaldo has backed Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe to win the Ballon d'or at Real Madrid.

Speaking on his You Tube channel, Ronaldo said Mbappé will have success at Madrid, which he labelled the "best club ever."

"I think [Mbappé] will do well. The structure of the club ... it's nice, it's good," Ronaldo said.

He also named Erling Halaand and Lamine Yamal as probable winners in the future alongside Mbappe.

"They have a great coach and the president, Florentino [Pérez], who has been there many many years. I think it won't be a big problem because of his talent. Mbappé can be the next golden ball [Ballon d'Or] winner. Him, [Erling] Haaland, [Jude] Bellingham, Lamine [Yamal].

Real Madrid are the reigning European champions and with Mbappe in their ranks, the team will look to attain important objectives again. Ronaldo said that Madrid creates their own luck and Mbappe will keep thems strong.

"Madrid is the kind of team they don't rush under pressure. People say they're lucky in the Champions [League]. No they are not lucky. They're prepared for this kind of moment. The Bernabéu has that different aura.

"Now, if you say that Madrid is going to be better or not, we don't know. Mbappé is there now, I think Madrid will keep strong, but I don't know if they will be better than last year. Only God knows," he said.