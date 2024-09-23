Football
Reuters
Mon Sep 23, 2024 01:11 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 23, 2024 01:22 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Roma players disappointed by De Rossi sacking, Juric says

Reuters
Mon Sep 23, 2024 01:11 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 23, 2024 01:22 PM
Daniele De Rossi
Former AS Roma coach Daniele De Rossi. Photo: Reuters

New AS Roma coach Ivan Juric said his players were disappointed by the sacking of Daniele De Rossi, but he was pleased with their performance as they clinched their first Serie A win of the season by beating Udinese 3-0 on Sunday.

De Rossi, who spent nearly two decades at Roma as a player, was sacked on Wednesday after his team failed to win any of their first four league games. Former Torino coach Juric was appointed as his replacement.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Roma's CEO Lina Souloukou stepped down on Sunday due to the fans' anger over De Rossi's sacking.

"Upon becoming coach I saw that some of the guys here were extremely disappointed about Daniele's sacking," Juric told Sky Sports.

"They were very honest with me in telling me that they were very upset about him being fired. It's something I really appreciated, because sometimes players hide such emotions.

"In the last few days they have worked well and put in many hours... I really liked how the team responded, especially in the first half."

Roma, who have six points from five matches, host Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League on Thursday, before facing Venezia in Serie A on Sunday.

"We've got a large squad which allows me to shake things up. In the next two weeks we'll see a lot of rotation," Juric added.

Related topic:
footballAS RomaDaniele De Rossi
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

10-man Roma beat Milan to set up Leverkusen clash in Europa semis

5m ago

Dybala set to join AS Roma: reports

2y ago

Dybala joins AS Roma

2y ago

Mourinho not focused on his legacy after leading Roma to UEL final

1y ago

Roma to face familiar foes in last 32

9m ago
|চট্টগ্রাম

চট্টগ্রামে গান গেয়ে যুবককে পিটিয়ে হত্যা, এক মাস পর ভিডিও প্রকাশ

নির্মম এই হত্যাকাণ্ডের এক মাসেরও বেশি সময় পর শনিবার ভিডিওটি ফেসবুকে ছড়িয়ে পড়ার পর ঘটনাটি ব্যাপকভাবে আলোচনায় আসে।

৪৩ মিনিট আগে
|ব্যাংক

সংকটে পড়া ৫ ব্যাংক পেল তারল্য গ্যারান্টি

৫৯ মিনিট আগে