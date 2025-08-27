Prity treble helps Bangladesh ease past Nepal

Sauravi Akanda Prity celebrates one of her three goals against Nepal. Photo: BFF

Sauravi Akanda Prity netted a brilliant hattrick to guide Bangladesh to a commanding 4-1 victory over Nepal in their fourth match of the SAFF U-17 Women's Championship at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu on Wednesday.

The result marked Bangladesh's third victory in four games, taking them level on nine points with table-toppers India. However, India, who were scheduled to face hosts Bhutan in the day's second fixture, have a game in hand over the defending champions.

Bangladesh entered the match high on confidence following a 3-0 win over Nepal in their previous encounter. Despite their dominance, it took until the 39th minute for Thuinuye Marma to break the deadlock.

Just a minute into the second half, Prity doubled the lead with a clinical finish. Nepal responded quickly, with Bhumika Budathoki pulling one back in the 48th minute to momentarily bring her side back into the contest.

But Prity proved too hot to handle, restoring Bangladesh's two-goal cushion in the 71st minute before completing her hattrick in the 87th to seal a resounding victory.