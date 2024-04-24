Football
AFP, Paris
Wed Apr 24, 2024 03:40 PM
Last update on: Wed Apr 24, 2024 03:40 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Olivier Giroud set for Los Angeles FC move

AFP, Paris
Wed Apr 24, 2024 03:40 PM Last update on: Wed Apr 24, 2024 03:40 PM
PHOTO: TWITTER

France's record goal scorer Olivier Giroud has reached agreement with Los Angeles FC to join the Major League Soccer club this summer, sources close to the player confirmed on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old, whose contract with Italian club AC Milan expires at the end of the season, has committed to an 18-month deal with the Californian club starting on August 1, according to reports in France.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

LAFC will be the eighth club that 2018 World Cup winner Giroud has played for over two decades.

He started his career at French side Grenoble, playing for Istres and Tours before his breakthrough with Montpellier where he won the Ligue 1 title in 2012.

Giroud then spent nine seasons in England, with Arsenal from 2012 to 2018 followed by three seasons with London rivals Chelsea, where he won the Champions League in 2021.

A move to Italy in 2021 saw him win the Serie A title with Milan the following year.

Giroud is France's all-time top scorer with 57 goals in 131 games.

At LAFC, he will join his best friend on the national team, former captain Hugo Lloris, who retired from international football after France were beaten by Argentina in the final of the 2022 World Cup.

Goalkeeper Lloris joined LAFC from Tottenham last December.

Related topic:
Olivier GiroudAC MilanLos Angeles FCMLS
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Giroud strike ends Milan's winless run

1y ago

AC Milan held in Sassuolo thriller as Inter close in on title

1w ago

Messi's MLS season ends with defeat to Charlotte

6m ago

Koopmeiners brace fires Atalanta past Milan into Italian Cup semis

3m ago

Messi's Miami beaten by Dallas in pre-season friendly

3m ago
|আবহাওয়া

৩০ বছরের মধ্যে চলতি এপ্রিলের তাপমাত্রা স্বাভাবিকের চেয়ে ৪-৫ ডিগ্রি বেশি

আবহাওয়াবিদরা বলছেন, চলতি মাসের শেষ পর্যন্ত তাপপ্রবাহ অব্যাহত থাকতে পারে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

রানা প্লাজা ধসের ১১ বছর: বিচার দাবিতে স্বজনহারাদের কান্না

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification