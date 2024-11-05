‘Nothing much’: Neymar issues hopeful update on latest injury scare

Al-Hilal's Brazilian star Neymar issued an update on social media after limping off the field during his side's 3-0 win against Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League, saying he is hopeful that the latest injury scare is nothing serious.

The Brazil forward, who returned to action just two weeks ago after a long recovery from an ACL injury, came off the bench in the second half but had to be taken off after 30 minutes.

Neymar later assured his legions of fans on Instagram, saying 'the doctors had warned' him that a flare-up like this could happen after returning to action after such a long gap.

"Hopefully nothing too much... It's normal that after one year [out] this happens, the doctors had already warned me, so I have to be careful and play more minutes," The 32-year-old wrote on Instagram.

If fit, Neymar is next likely to feature in Al-Hilal's AFC Champions League match against Al-Sadd on November 26, which would be only his third appearance for the club this season.