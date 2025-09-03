No Hamza, Shamit in Nepal-bound Bangladesh squad

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has announced a 23-member squad for the upcoming FIFA Tier-1 International Friendlies against Nepal in Kathmandu. The matches are scheduled for September 6 and 9 during the FIFA international window.

The squad, which is missing all four of their overseas-based footballers, was scheduled to leave for the Himalayan kingdom at 1:30pm. The team reached the airport on time and were about to board the plane before airlines authorities informed that the flight schedule has been changed to 7:00pm tonight.

Shamit Shome had earlier confirmed his unavailability for the matches, while Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury was also expected to miss out. Hamza, who is recovering from injury he suffered during a Championship League fixture recently, was not included in the final squad.

A group of Bangladesh players at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Photo: BFF

Meanwhile, Italy-based Fahamiedul Islam and Bashundhara Kings' new signing Cuba Mitchell are currently involved with the under-23 side for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Vietnam.

Also in Vietnam are goalkeeper Mehedi Hasan Srabon, forwards Sheikh Morsalin and Al Amin as well as defender Shakil Ahad Topu.

Sujon Hossain, Papon Singh, Isa Faisal, and Mohammad Ibrahim have been drafted into the team.

Fortis FC centre-back Abdullah Omar, meanwhile, earned his maiden call-up to the national team.

Bangladesh squad:

Sujon Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Rahmat Mia, Topu Barman, Mohammad Ridoy, Jamal Bhuyan, Taj Uddin, Arif Hossain, Sahriar Emon, Rakib Hossain, Foysal Ahmed Fahim, Abdullah Omar, Mitul Marma, Tariq Kazi, Papon Singh, Mohammad Sohel Rana, Sohel Rana, Isa Faysal, Mohammad Ibrahim, Sumon Reza, Syed Shah Quazem Kirmanee, Saad Uddin, Pappu Hossain.