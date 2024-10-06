Nigeria omit injured Osimhen from Africa Cup qualifiers squad

Nigeria's forward Victor Osimhen celebrates after the victory at the end of the Africa Cup of Nations 2024 round of 16 game against Cameroon at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 27, 2024. Photo: AFP

Nigeria on Saturday left injured Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen out of their squad for two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Libya.

Injured South Africa-based defender Olisa Ndah was also left out of the squad selected by caretaker coach Augustine Eguavoen.

The Super Eagles face Libya in the southern Nigerian town on Friday, October 11, before the teams meet again four days later in North Africa.

Nigeria top Group D with four points from two matches, while Libya are bottom with a point.