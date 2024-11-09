At nearly 78, Brazil's oldest professional club coach Lana signs new deal

Two days shy of his 78th birthday, Brazil's oldest professional club coach, Aderbal Lana, penned a fresh deal with Amazonian outfit Princesa do Solimoes on Friday.

Lana returns for his fourth spell with the club, who made the announcement on social media including a Star Wars twist, saying: "Lana's return. May the Force be with you, Professor", with a photoshopped image of the coach in a Jedi costume.

With more than half a century of experience under his belt, Lana has managed 25 clubs, mainly in Brazil's fourth division, Serie D, and the Amazon championship.

Lana has moved clubs four times this year.

"Age is in people's heads. You can be 10, 20 or 30 years old, it all depends on what you want to do and how you want to live your life," Lana told Brazilian newspaper Globo Ge in April, when he was appointed Monte Roraima coach.

"I'm a very happy, healthy and calm guy, so my biggest motivation is not to get old and die slowly," he added.

Lana's most notable successes have come in the Amazon championship, winning the title on nine occasions, including four with Nacional-AM, three with Sao Raimundo and once each with Rio Negro-AM and most recently Manaus in 2017.