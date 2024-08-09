Murshedy resigns from BFF posts

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) senior vice president Abdus Salam Murshedy has resigned from his post due to personal reasons, a BFF press release read on Thursday night.

The BFF press release in question was signed by BFF media manager Sadman Sakib.

Murshedy, who was also a treasury Member of Parliament of the now dissolved parliament led by Awami League government, had been the BFF's senior vice president since 2008. He has also resigned as chairman of different sub committees like the professional football league committee, BFF finance committee and referees committee, posts that he had held for the last 16 years.

Murshedy had recently been fined by FIFA adjudicatory community in May while Bangladesh Football Ultras, a football fan group, had given him an ultimatum to resign from his post following the fall of the Awami League government.