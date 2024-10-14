Football
Reuters
Mon Oct 14, 2024 07:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Oct 14, 2024 07:00 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Motivated Belgium hope to end long wait for competitive France win

Reuters
Mon Oct 14, 2024 07:00 AM Last update on: Mon Oct 14, 2024 07:00 AM
Photo: Reuters/AFP

Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco has urged his players to be brave and clinical against France as his side seek a first competitive victory over their neighbours in 43 years in their Nations League A Group 2 clash in Brussels on Monday.

Belgium trail pool leaders Italy by three points and second-placed France by two at the mid-way point in the group, needing to finish in the top two to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Defeat at home and an expected win for Italy over Israel could effectively end their hopes to reach the knockout stages with two rounds left to play.

"We must be brave against France. We won't get many opportunities and we have to finish the ones we get," Tedesco said.

"We won't be able to put pressure on them for 90 minutes, so it's also important to defend well in our own box. It's going to be a big game."

Belgium, who are without Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku after they asked not to be considered for this international window, earned a 2-2 draw in Italy on Thursday having been two goals behind inside 24 minutes.

Tedesco is hoping his side will start better against France, who won 2-0 in Lyon when the teams met last month.

"We didn't start well (against Italy)," he said.

"We wanted to be compact, but we were way too impatient. And that quick (first) goal did not help. We are just human. It is in my character to also talk about the bad things. We must not hide that.

"But the match lasted 90 minutes, not half an hour. I want to emphasise that we showed a good response. With this young group it was anything but a bad result against Italy."

Belgium have not beaten France in a competitive match since a World Cup qualifier in 1981. Their two victories since then have both beat in friendly fixtures, the last in 2015.

"Will the poor results against France from the past discourage us? It can be a motivation. We can actually write history," Tedesco said.

"Of course, we will need a fantastic day. If you see who France can select. Then it doesn't really matter that (Kylian) Mbappe isn't there."

Mbappe has also asked to be excused from French duty for the October international window.

Related topic:
Belgium football teamDomenico TedescoFrance football teamDidier DeschampsBelgium vs FranceNations League
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Kante returns from wilderness as Deschamps announces France Euro squad

5m ago

Injured Kane won't start England's Nations League clash with Greece

3d ago

England deserve 'world class' coach: Carsley

41m ago

France coach Deschamps rues 'cruel' World Cup final defeat

1y ago

Ruiz double helps 10-man Spain thump Switzerland 4-1

1m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

১৬৯৫ মামলায় অক্টোবরের ১৩ দিনে গ্রেপ্তার ৩১৯৫: পুলিশ সদর দপ্তর

‘বৈষম্যবিরোধী আন্দোলনের সঙ্গে সম্পৃক্ত ছাত্র-জনতা ও আপামর জনসাধারণের এক্ষেত্রে শঙ্কিত হওয়ার কোনো কারণ নেই।'

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

মোহাম্মদপুরে ডাকাতি: গ্রেপ্তার আরও ৩, স্বর্ণালংকার-আইফোন উদ্ধার

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে