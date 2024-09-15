Football
Misfiring Juventus held to goalless draw at Empoli

Juventus coach Thiago Motta reacts after his team's goalless draw against Empoli. Photo: Reuers

Juventus were held to a 0-0 Serie A draw at Empoli on Saturday as Thiago Motta's side dropped more points after their goalless home stalemate against AS Roma before the international break.

Juve struggled in attack and often resembled the side who managed one shot on target against Roma two weeks ago, while Empoli pressed high and did not allow them to take control.

Federico Gatti was close to netting with a header for Juve following a corner late in the first half but Empoli's Devis Vasquez pulled off a great save before keeping out attempts by Dusan Vlahovic and Teun Koopmeiners after the break.

Juventus moved provisionally top of the table with eight points from four games. Empoli are seventh on six points.

JuventusEmpoliSerie AThiago Motta
