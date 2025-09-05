Messi draws level with Ronaldo in World Cup qualifier goals race

Lionel Messi marked his final home World Cup qualifier with Argentina by matching two major records during a memorable night at Buenos Aires' Monumental Stadium on Thursday.

Before the start of the match, the eight-time Ballon d'Or-winner walked out hand-in-hand with his three sons -- Thiago, Mateo and Ciro -- while wife Antonela and mother Celia looked on from the stands. The reception from the home crowd was thunderous, befitting a man who has carried Argentina for nearly two decades.

The 38-year-old captain scored twice in Argentina's 3-0 victory over Venezuela, taking his tally in World Cup qualifiers to 36 goals. With that, he drew level with Cristiano Ronaldo (47 matches) in second place on the all-time scoring chart in such matches. Only Guatemala's Carlos Ruiz, with 39 goals, has scored more.

With the brace, Messi extended his lead as his country's all-time top scorer, topping the charts with 114 goals, while Ronaldo is still the all-time international top scorer with 138 goals.

Messi also equalled Ecuadorian defender Ivan Hurtado's record of 72 appearances in World Cup qualifiers. Argentina travel to Ecuador for their final World Cup qualifier against Ecuador on September 10 but will be without their captain, who according to head coach Lionel Scaloni, "will be rested".