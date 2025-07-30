Football
Reuters
Wed Jul 30, 2025 12:25 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 12:25 PM

Most Viewed

Football
Football

Mbappe inherits Real's number 10 jersey

Wed Jul 30, 2025 12:25 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 12:25 PM
Reuters
Wed Jul 30, 2025 12:25 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 12:25 PM

Kylian Mbappe will follow Real Madrid greats Ferenc Puskas, Clarence Seedorf and Luis Figo by wearing the iconic number 10 jersey after Luka Modric's departure to AC Milan, the LaLiga club said late on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old French forward wore the number nine shirt in his debut season after arriving from Paris St Germain on a free transfer.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He scored 44 goals in all competitions in the 2024-25 season, though failed to lift a major trophy.

Among the other elite players to wear the number 10 shirt for Real Madrid is Gheorghe Hagi, Michael Laudrop, Robinho and Mesut Ozil.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

রাজনৈতিক সংশ্লিষ্টতার অভিযোগে সেনা কর্মকর্তার বিরুদ্ধে তদন্ত আদালত গঠন: আইএসপিআর

বিজ্ঞপ্তিতে বলা হয়, সম্প্রতি একটি আইনশৃঙ্খলা রক্ষাকারী বাহিনীর মাধ্যমে বাংলাদেশ সেনাবাহিনীর এক কর্মকর্তার বিরুদ্ধে রাজনৈতিক সংশ্লিষ্টতা সংক্রান্ত অভিযোগ পাওয়া যায়। অভিযোগটি পাওয়ার সাথে সাথে...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

রূপপুর প্রকল্পের প্রথম ইউনিটে পারমাণবিক জ্বালানি লোড নভেম্বরে 

৬ মিনিট আগে