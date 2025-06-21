Maresca accepts Chelsea were second best in Flamengo loss

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca admitted his team were deservedly beaten by Flamengo following their 3-1 loss to the Brazilians at the Club World Cup on Friday, but said Nicolas Jackson's second-half sending-off would have no impact on his future at Stamford Bridge.

"Six minutes completely changed the dynamic of the game," Maresca said after Flamengo came from behind to lead 2-1 with two quickfire goals just after the hour mark before Jackson's red card left Chelsea down to 10 men.

Pedro Neto gave the Blues an early lead at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, but Bruno came off the bench to equalise for Flamengo and then set up Danilo to make it 2-1.

Jackson, who had come on as a substitute, was then dismissed for a dangerous tackle on Ayrton Lucas and Flamengo made the most of the extra man as Wallace Yan wrapped up their win late on.

It was Jackson's second red card in a short space of time after he was also sent off in a 2-0 Premier League loss at Newcastle United just over a month ago.

He had started Friday's game on the bench as Liam Delap made a first start for his new club, and the former Ipswich Town player could now have a chance to establish himself as Maresca's first choice up front.

"The red card is nothing to do with Nico's future," said Maresca, who also revealed that Jackson had apologised to his teammates in the dressing room.

"He had the first one at Newcastle when Liam wasn't even here and another one today. Today I am not sure 100 percent that it was a red card, but Nico knows very well that in both situations it was not something good for the team."

Chelsea's hopes of qualifying for the last 16 at FIFA's new competition remain in the balance as they have three points from two games in Group D.

They are three points behind Flamengo and will face Esperance of Tunisia in their last group outing in Philadelphia next Tuesday.

Maresca seemed unperturbed by his team's situation at the Club World Cup and said they had used the match to prepare for the next Premier League season.

"For the first time we played in a different structure today, just to prepare also next season, to have more options," he said of the 4-3-3 formation which featured captain Reece James alongside Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo in midfield.

Cole Palmer played on the right of a front three and struggled to make any impact on the game in the mid-afternoon heat.

"Today the plan was different, I think the plan was quite good for one hour. Then we conceded the goal and then the second one.

"I think in the end, and also with 10 men, they deserved to win the game."

The Italian added: "We expected a tough game because Flamengo is a very good team, with good players and a good manager.

"They play very well, and in Brazil they are top of the league, unbeaten for many games, so it was not a surprise for us."