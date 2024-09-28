Man City held at Newcastle in gruelling 1-1 draw

Manchester City were held to a second straight draw in the Premier League after Newcastle United held the reigning champions to a 1-1 draw at St. James' Park on Saturday.

In a scrappy affair where eight yellow cards were handed out, City took the lead 35 minutes in when winger Jack Grealish found Josko Gvardiol with a pass and the full back skilfully turned Dan Burn before firing in at the bottom corner.

Newcastle struck back in the 58th minute when Anthony Gordon went one-on-one with City goalkeeper Ederson, who conceded a penalty when he tripped him. The England international scored from the spot to level the game at 1-1.

City stay provisionally top with 14 points from six games as they wait for Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal to play their games, while Newcastle are fifth with 11 points.