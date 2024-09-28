Football
Man City held at Newcastle in gruelling 1-1 draw

Photo: Reuters

Manchester City were held to a second straight draw in the Premier League after Newcastle United held the reigning champions to a 1-1 draw at St. James' Park on Saturday.

In a scrappy affair where eight yellow cards were handed out, City took the lead 35 minutes in when winger Jack Grealish found Josko Gvardiol with a pass and the full back skilfully turned Dan Burn before firing in at the bottom corner.

Newcastle struck back in the 58th minute when Anthony Gordon went one-on-one with City goalkeeper Ederson, who conceded a penalty when he tripped him. The England international scored from the spot to level the game at 1-1.

City stay provisionally top with 14 points from six games as they wait for Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal to play their games, while Newcastle are fifth with 11 points.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League, Josko Gvardiol, Anthony Gordon
