Football
AFP, London
Wed Aug 14, 2024 12:49 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 12:58 AM

Most Viewed

Football

Luton's Lockyer returns to training after cardiac arrest

AFP, London
Wed Aug 14, 2024 12:49 AM Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 12:58 AM
Photos: Facebook/Reuters

Luton captain Tom Lockyer has returned to training after the cardiac arrest that left him fighting for his life.

Lockyer's heart stopped for two minutes on the pitch during a Premier League match at Bournemouth in December.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The 29-year-old Wales international also suffered a similar incident during the 2023 Championship play-off final against Coventry.

But Lockyer still hopes to resume his playing career and is back in training in the latest step of his recovery programme.

"We are so pleased to be able to inform our supporters and everyone around the world who has sent him their support that our captain, Tom Lockyer, has today returned to (training ground) The Brache to start the next phase of his rehabilitation," a Luton statement said on Tuesday.

"Tom has been under the guidance and care of leading consultants in London and Amsterdam, where he has been completing the most recent phase of his rehabilitation at a specialist clinic...

"While continuing his rehab, Tom will continue his work with the British Heart Foundation in spreading the importance of knowing CPR and how to use a defibrillator, and he will now be focusing fully on his next stage of the rehabilitation."

Luton were relegated from the Premier League last season and suffered a 4-1 thrashing at home to Burnley in their opening game of the new Championship campaign on Monday.

Related topic:
Luton Town vs Bournemouth pl epl premier league tom lockyerTom LockyerPLEPLPremier League
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Injuries rule out Man Utd's Hojlund, Yoro for weeks

1w ago

Man Utd fans can expect creativity, unpredictability from Zirkzee

3w ago

Injuries loom large over Man United once again

4d ago

Brighton boss De Zerbi to leave at end of season

2m ago

Chelsea appoint Enzo Maresca as new manager: reports

2m ago
|মতামত

বাংলাদেশ, খোলা কবরের গল্পজমিন

মানুষ জানে কীভাবে এই রাজনীতিকে পুঁজি করেই আওয়ামী লীগ সরকার খুনের নকশা তৈরি করে এবং নিজ জনগণকে সেই মৃত্যুর দিকে ঠেলে দেয়।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

১৫ আগস্টের সাধারণ ছুটি বাতিল

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification