List of winners at 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony

Barcelona's Spansih midfielder Aitana Bonmati (L) and Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Rodri pose with their Ballon d'Or award during the 2024 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 28, 2024. Photo: AFP

List of winners at the 2024 Ballon d'Or on Monday:

Men's Ballon d'Or

Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Rodri receives the Ballon d'Or award during the 2024 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 28, 2024. Photo: AFP

Rodri (ESP/Manchester City)

Women's Ballon d'Or

Barcelona's Spansih midfielder Aitana Bonmati receives the Woman Ballon d'Or award during the 2024 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 28, 2024. Photo: AFP

Aitana Bonmati (ESP/Barcelona)

Johan Cruyff trophy for best men's coach

Carlo Ancelotti (ITA/Real Madrid)

Johan Cruyff trophy for best women's coach

Emma Hayes (ENG/ex-Chelsea, now USA women's national team)

Gerd Mueller trophy for top scorer

Kylian Mbappe (FRA/ex-Paris Saint-Germain) and Harry Kane (ENG/Bayern Munich) - both on 52 goals

Raymond Kopa trophy for best young player

Barcelona's Spanish forward Lamine Yamal receives the Kopa Trophy for best under-21 player during the 2024 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 28, 2024. Photo: AFP

Lamine Yamal (ESP/Barcelona)

Lev Yashin trophy for best goalkeeper

Aston Villa's Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez receives the Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper during the 2024 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 28, 2024. Photo: AFP

Emiliano Martinez (ARG/Aston Villa)

Socrates Prize for charity work

Jenifer Hermoso (ESP/Tigres Monterrey)

Best men's team

Real Madrid

Best women's team

Barcelona