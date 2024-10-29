List of winners at 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony
List of winners at the 2024 Ballon d'Or on Monday:
Men's Ballon d'Or
Rodri (ESP/Manchester City)
Women's Ballon d'Or
Aitana Bonmati (ESP/Barcelona)
Johan Cruyff trophy for best men's coach
Carlo Ancelotti (ITA/Real Madrid)
Johan Cruyff trophy for best women's coach
Emma Hayes (ENG/ex-Chelsea, now USA women's national team)
Gerd Mueller trophy for top scorer
Kylian Mbappe (FRA/ex-Paris Saint-Germain) and Harry Kane (ENG/Bayern Munich) - both on 52 goals
Raymond Kopa trophy for best young player
Lamine Yamal (ESP/Barcelona)
Lev Yashin trophy for best goalkeeper
Emiliano Martinez (ARG/Aston Villa)
Socrates Prize for charity work
Jenifer Hermoso (ESP/Tigres Monterrey)
Best men's team
Real Madrid
Best women's team
Barcelona
