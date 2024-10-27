Late Bowen penalty gives West Ham dramatic win over Man United

Jarrod Bowen converted a last-gasp penalty to lift West Ham United to a 2-1 Premier League victory over Manchester United in a fluctuating clash between two struggling sides on Sunday.

Crysencio Summerville scored his first goal in a West Ham shirt as they climbed past their visitors to 13th in the table on 11 points after nine games, level with 14th-placed Manchester United.

Bowen netted in the 92nd minute, stepping up to the penalty spot after a lengthy VAR review showed Matthijs de Ligt had clipped the leg of Danny Ings.

West Ham were fortunate not to concede in a first half dominated by their northern rivals and were much brighter in the second before Summerville got them on the scoreboard in the 74th minute when he slid in at full stretch to poke home Danny Ings' scuffed shot.

Seven minutes later, Casemiro silenced the home fans when Diogo Dalot headed across goal from a cross, Joshua Zirkzee helped it on, and the Brazilian midfielder nodded home at the back post.

The travelling supporters' celebrations were short-lived, however, as the visitors could not hang on for a draw.