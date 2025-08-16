'Kings now known beyond Bangladesh'

Bashundhara Kings' captain Topu Barman led from the back as the Bangladesh Premier League champions stunned Syrian giants Al-Karamah SC in Doha, sealing a fifth straight AFC Challenge League group-stage berth. The win came despite a late coaching crisis, with Brazilian coach Fabio Farias jumping ship on the eve of training. Speaking to The Daily Star's Anisur Rahman, Topu recalled the improbable journey, the calm leadership of local coaches, Mahbub Hossain Roxy and Golam Jilani, and the mindset that made it possible. The excerpts of the interview are as follows:

The Daily Star (DS): How did Kings manage to reach the AFC Challenge League group stage despite short preparation and tough odds?

Topu Barman (TB): We started in difficult circumstances, but the players gave more than a hundred percent in training. We were focused, dedicated, and hungry for victory because we knew how important the match was. Everyone played with heart, aware that Karamah were runners-up in both the AFC Challenge League and AFC Cup, and that their Syrian players were of high quality.

DS: When did you learn that Brazilian coach Farias would not join in Qatar, and how did you adapt?

TB: We arrived in Qatar at midday and learned just one hour before our evening training at Qatar University ground that he hadn't come. That night it was confirmed he had joined an Iraqi club, but it didn't affect us mentally or tactically since we hadn't trained under him.

We continued under Roxy and Jilani sir, who had conducted our 12-day camp in Dhaka, advising us to stay calm, focus on our roles, and take responsibility. The win was special as it made Kings known beyond Bangladesh. The opponents in the group stage will also count Kings as a side who beat a Syrian club.

DS: How did the team maintain pace despite fitness concerns from only 14 days' training?

TB: It came down to mental toughness and commitment. Initially, we doubted whether we could beat a Syrian club, but once we had one-two training sessions in Qatar, our confidence soared. Taking an early lead helped us stay focused and strong throughout.

DS: What instructions did coaches Roxy and Jilani give?

TB: We responded according to the demands of Roxy and Jilani sir. They were clear about how to build up play, handle pressure, and take individual responsibility. As coaches we've known since childhood, they earned our trust, and both local and foreign players fully supported their approach and implemented their philosophy.

DS: How did the team show such a strong combination despite foreign players training only two days?

TB: Dorielton Gomes had played with us before, Raphael Augusto's style suited our possession football, and Emmanuel Sunday proved his quality on and off the ball. All four foreign players knew our style from playing in Bangladesh, and we knew theirs. That mutual familiarity made quick chemistry possible.

DS: How confident are you about progressing from the group stage this time, after failing to secure a single point in the last edition?

TB: To be honest, we were in a negative state ahead of the preliminary round but we'll have several national and domestic matches before the group stage in October. Our fitness and game temperament will be much better, and with the same effort as in the preliminary round, I'm confident we can advance.

DS: How do you rate Kings for the upcoming domestic season?

TB: I think we have a better, balanced and more matured squad than last season, capable of winning all five trophies.