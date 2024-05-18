Kings celebrate with BPL trophy after entertaining 2-2 draw

Bashundhara Kings players and officials celebrate with the Bangladesh Premier League trophy following a 2-2 draw against Bangladesh Police at the Kings Arena on Saturday. Although Kings had confirmed their fifth consecutive league title last week with three matches left, the match against Police was their last of the campaign at home venue, which prompted the game’s local governing body to hand over the trophy in a festive atmosphere and in presence of dignitaries. Photo: BFF

Bashundhara Kings played their last match of the season at their home venue and celebrated their fifth Bangladesh Premier League title on the trot with the trophy following a 2-2 draw against Bangladesh Police FC at the Bashundhara Kings Arena on Saturday.

The Oscar Bruzon-led side had already confirmed the title after beating Mohammedan in Mymensingh last week, and even though the champions have two matches left in the league, the match against Police was their last at the home venue this season.

They would have ideally liked to celebrate with a victory, but Police gave a good fight against the champions in an entertaining encounter which swung like a pendulum.

Even though neither team could create of an impression in front of goal in the first half-hour, the match burst into life when mid-season signing Mfon Udoh broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute with a glancing header on a cross from Dorielton Gomes following a superb through-ball from Sheikh Morsalin. It was a quick move that caught the Police defence unawares.

But the visitors started the second half brightly, with MS Bablu presented with a gilt-edged chance when Edward Morillo's brilliant attempt from the top of the box was parried in front of goal by Anisur Rahman Zico. Bablu, who had come on as a second-half substitute, had the goal gaping but all he could do was blast it over the crossbar.

Mahdi Yusuf Khan, though, got Police back in the game with a fine effort, beating Zico on the far post after cutting back inside Bishwanath Ghosh at the edge of the box as Police reaped rewards for constant pressure.

Bruzon, who had kept a number of key players on the bench, brought on the likes of Rakib Hossain and Tapu Barman in an effort to up their tempo. But it was Police who grabbed the lead in the 69th minute with Morillo beating Zico with a fine drive.

Kings, though, did not let Police sour their celebration and hit back with Dorielton Gomes equalising two minutes later with a placing finish on a through-ball from Robson Robinho.

The match was played in a very sporting manner as the visitors congratulated the champions, who have 42 points from 16 matches. Police remained in fourth position with 23 points.