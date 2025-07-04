Jota’s passing leaves Chelsea, Al Hilal reeling before CWC quarters

Chelsea's players observe a minute of silence in memory of deceased Liverpool forward Diogo Jota during a training session at Barry University in Miami on July 3, 2025, ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinal football match between Brazil's Palmeiras and England's Chelsea at the Lincoln Financial Field Stadium in Philadelphia on July 4. Photo: AFP

The football world was left reeling on Thursday following the tragic death of Portugal and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, with the shockwaves felt deeply across two Club World Cup camps. Al-Hilal's Portuguese duo João Cancelo and Rúben Neves were visibly affected, while Chelsea forward Pedro Neto, a close teammate of Jota's, was given the option to step away from their respective quarter-final ties on Friday.

Al-Hilal coach Simone Inzaghi said the death of Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota had impacted his team ahead of their Club World Cup quarter-final against Fluminense on Friday.

The Saudi club's full-back João Cancelo is a Portugal international and midfielder Rúben Neves was a team-mate of Jota with both the Portugal national team and at Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 28-year-old Jota died alongside his younger brother André after their vehicle veered off a motorway in northern Spain before bursting into flames on Thursday.

Debris and burn marks are seen along the A-52 motorway at the crash site where Liverpool sriker Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Felipe died in a car crash near Cernadilla, province of Zamora, in the northwestern Spain, early July 3, 2025. Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother died in a car crash in Spain today, police said, sparking widespread grief just after the Portugal star had got married. The Civil Guard said a vehicle veered off a motorway and burst into flames shortly after midnight in the municipality of Cernadilla in the northwestern Zamora province, confirming the deaths of Jota, 28, and his brother Andre Silva. Photo: AFP

"We all know it's a sad day because of what happened to Diogo and André. Unfortunately, these are things that shouldn't happen, which happened," said the Italian.

Al Hilal's Italian head coach Simone Inzaghi attends a press conference at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando on July 3, 2025. Photo: AFP

"As we are all aware, we have two Portuguese players, Rúben Neves and Cancelo, who were very close to the guys. Clearly today was a difficult day for everyone. We tried to work but clearly, the atmosphere today was not the same as other days. It was a tragedy," he added.

Al-Hilal left-back Moteb Al Alharbi said the team had tried to be supportive to the Portuguese pair.

"From the moment we woke up today, we were shocked by the news. They are team-mates of his and we all felt the sadness, but we were all around them. I also believe they will be ready although they have this shocking news," he said.

"They were not at their best emotionally, but I believe they will be focused for the game," added Saudi winger Khalid Alghannam.

Chelsea to let Neto decide on Palmeiras participation

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca said he would leave forward Pedro Neto to decide whether to play a part in Friday's Club World Cup quarter-final against Palmeiras as he mourns the tragic death of Portugal teammate Diogo Jota.

"It is completely Pedro's decision," Maresca said when asked if Neto would play in the match at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Chelsea's Italian head coach Enzo Maresca walks during a training session at Barry University in Miami on July 3, 2025. Photo: AFP

Liverpool star Jota died alongside his younger brother André Silva after their vehicle veered off a motorway in northern Spain before bursting into flames on Thursday.

Neto, who has scored three goals in three appearances so far at the Club World Cup, played with Jota in the Portugal team that won the UEFA Nations League last month. The duo also played together at Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in their careers.

"I had a chat this morning with Pedro. Any decision he takes is the correct one and we will support him," a visibly emotional Maresca said.

Meanwhile, new Chelsea signing João Pedro could make his debut against Palmeiras despite only just joining up with his new teammates from an off-season break.

"João's situation is a bit strange, or different, because he was on holiday," Maresca said.

The 23-year-old Brazilian forward completed a move to Chelsea from Brighton and Hove Albion for a reported £60 million ($79 million) on Wednesday and immediately began training with the squad.

His last game for Brighton was on April 19 in the Premier League, although he was training alone while on holiday.

Chelsea, without the suspended Moisés Caicedo in midfield against Palmeiras, will also come up against Estevão Willian, who will join the London club after the tournament.

Maresca said the presence of the teenage Brazil winger did not impact his preparations for the game.

"We don't care about him being with us after this competition. We are just thinking about trying to beat Palmeiras," said the Italian.