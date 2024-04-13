Hollywood-owned Wrexham promoted into third tier of English football

A Wrexham side owned by Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds secured their second successive promotion in commanding fashion with a 6-0 thrashing of Forest Green on Saturday.

Victory means the Welsh club will play in League One next season after they ended a 15-year absence from the English Football League in April 2023 by winning the fifth-tier National League.

Since surprisingly buying unheralded Wrexham in 2021, McElhenney and Reynolds's investment has helped lift the team back into the EFL, while bringing global recognition to the club via a Disney television documentary series.

Unlike the rest of their League Two rivals, Wrexham's growing fame in the United States allowed Phil Parkinson's side to go on a pre-season tour of North America which included games against Chelsea and Manchester United.

According to accounts published last month, Wrexham owe McElhenney and Reynolds £9 million ($11 million, 10.5 million euros) after losing £5 million last year.

But finances were the last thing on Wrexham fans' minds as their side thrashed Forest Green.

Elliot Lee opened the scoring before Paul Mullin scored twice, either side of Ryan Inniss's own-goal, as Wrexham hit four before half-time, with Ryan Barnett and Jack Marriott on target in the second half.

Results elsewhere meant the victory secured Wrexham's place in League One next season, while defeat leaves bottom side Forest Green at risk of dropping out of the Football League.