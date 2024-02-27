Football
Reuters
Tue Feb 27, 2024 01:19 PM
Last update on: Tue Feb 27, 2024 01:35 PM

Most Viewed

Football

Grealish must hit the ground running after injury return - Guardiola

Reuters
Tue Feb 27, 2024 01:19 PM Last update on: Tue Feb 27, 2024 01:35 PM
Jack Grealish, Pep Guardiola
Manchester City's Jack Grealish reacts after sustaining an injury with manager Pep Guardiola. Photo: Reuters

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish must quickly find his rhythm upon his return from injury to force his way back into the Premier League club's starting line-up, manager Pep Guardiola said.

Grealish was a key player in City's treble-winning campaign last season, but his performances have been underwhelming with three goals in 26 games in all competitions this season.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The England international has not featured for City since picking up a groin injury in a 3-1 Champions League victory at FC Copenhagen earlier this month, and was left on the bench in a 1-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

"He is the same player, he has the same manager, and the way we play has not changed," Guardiola told reporters on Monday ahead of City's FA Cup fifth round clash against Luton Town.

"It's just the way he has performed. That's the difference. I said from day one, we need him. He has a special quality for our team. But it depends on him. Hopefully he can do a good last three months."

Guardiola added that he could not afford to give injured players time to ease themselves back into the team, saying: "They have to find the rhythm to play for 20 minutes or 90.

"At a high level, the team don't wait to be fit. You cannot give someone three or four games to be fit. What about the 10 who don't play? They deserve not to play?

"You have to see the training sessions and all the small details. The players don't have to convince me. They have to convince themselves that they deserve to play."

City travel to Luton in the FA Cup later on Tuesday, before hosting rivals Manchester United in a league clash on Sunday.

Related topic:
footballJack GrealishPep GuardiolaManchester City
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Champions League win a life's work for emotional Grealish

Phil Foden

Foden strikes as Man City close in on leaders Liverpool

3d ago

Guardiola says he trusts Grealish 'unconditionally'

World-class Foden no longer little Phil, says Guardiola

3d ago
Harry Maguire

Maguire slams 'naive' Man Utd after shock Fulham defeat

3d ago
দারাজ
|অর্থনীতি

খরচ কমাতে বাংলাদেশেও বড় ধরনের কর্মী ছাঁটাইয়ের পথে দারাজ

এ বিষয়ে অবগত দুইজন ডেইলি স্টারকে জানিয়েছেন, কয়েকজন উচ্চ পর্যায়ের কর্মকর্তাকেও বরখাস্ত করা হচ্ছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

বিদ্যুতের মূল্যবৃদ্ধি চাপ বাড়াবে গ্রাহকের

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification