FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket rush starts in September

FIFA has announced that the application period for the first ticket draw for the FIFA World Cup 26 will open on September 10, 2025. Fans are encouraged to visit FIFA.com/tickets today to register their interest and create a FIFA ID.

"Following the incredible success of the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, excitement is reaching new heights for the FIFA World Cup 26," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"We're looking forward to welcoming the world back to North America, as Canada, Mexico and the United States host what will be the biggest and greatest sporting event ever. We encourage fans everywhere to get ready to secure their place – these will be the most coveted seats in world sport."

The 2026 game-changing tournament kicks off on June 11, 2026, in Mexico City, with the final taking place on July 19, 2026, in New York New Jersey – which successfully hosted the FIFA Club World Cup final last Sunday.

FIFA's new flagship club competition united 32 of the world's best club sides and attracted close to 2.5 million fans to 11 cities across the United States, setting the stage for what's to come in 2026.

With 6.5 million fans expected to attend, the 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup will be the biggest FIFA World Cup yet, consisting of 48 teams and 104 matches across the three host countries. Fans should start planning now in order to be there when it happens – to witness greatness and be part of this historic tournament and its enthralling in-stadium experience.

Due to anticipated high demand, FIFA World Cup tickets are released in phases. Fans should visit FIFA.com/tickets to register their interest, if they have not done so already. When registering, fans who do not have a FIFA ID will need to create one. This registration of interest ensures they are made aware of ticketing dates, next steps and processes. On September 10, fans will then be able to use their FIFA ID to apply for their first chance to buy tickets.

There will be several distinct ticket sales phases from the start of sales on September 10, 2025, through to the final match on Sunday, July 19 2026. Each phase may differ in purchasing processes, payment methods and ticket products, and full details on each phase will be released in the coming months.

The Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 26 is set to take place in December, with teams assigned to specific match schedule fixtures, including venues and kick-off times, shortly thereafter.

Fans can already purchase hospitality packages, inclusive of match tickets, at FIFA.com/hospitality. For fans interested in a specific team, the Follow My Team hospitality packages allow fans to see their team in action at group stage and round of 32 matches, should their team qualify.

FIFA encourages fans to purchase tickets only through FIFA.com/tickets, the official and preferred source of tickets for the FIFA World Cup. Hospitality packages and tickets sourced from unofficial sales channels may not be valid.

A match ticket does not guarantee admission to a host country, and fans should visit each host country's government websites today for entry requirements.

Visa, a world leader in digital payments, is FIFA's Official Payment Technology Partner and the preferred way to pay for tickets and hospitality packages.