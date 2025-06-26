Football
AFP, Bratislava
Thu Jun 26, 2025 12:19 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 26, 2025 12:47 AM

Elliott double fires England into Under-21 Euros final

AFP, Bratislava
England's forward #19 Harvey Elliott celebrates after scoring the 1-0 goal during the UEFA U21 European Championship semi-final football match between England and The Netherlands in Bratislava, Slovakia on June 25, 2025. Photo: AFP

Harvey Elliott scored twice as reigning champions England defeated the Netherlands 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the final of the Under-21 European Championship in Slovakia.

Lee Carsley's youngsters will face either Germany or France, who meet later, in Saturday's final as they bid for a second straight title.

Liverpool midfielder Elliott hammered home the opening goal shortly after the hour mark, making up for two earlier missed chances.

But Dutch substitute Noah Ohio, who played for England at Under-16 level, equalised for the Netherlands in the 72nd minute with a speculative effort from long range.

Elliott, who was part of the England squad which won the tournament in 2023, had the final say with four minutes remaining, cutting inside and slotting a clinical finish into the bottom corner.

